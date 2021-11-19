Piper Sandler Comments on APA Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of APA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. APA has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of APA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in APA by 6,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

