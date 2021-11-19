Piper Sandler Comments on The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

NYSE:HD opened at $405.85 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

