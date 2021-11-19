Piper Sandler Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

NYSE MUR opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

