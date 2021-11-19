Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.66 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

