Pivot Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.06 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $12.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00223771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

