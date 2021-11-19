Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 48,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.34. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 185,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

