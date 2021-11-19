PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report sales of $325.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.21 million to $344.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

