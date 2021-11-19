PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report sales of $325.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.21 million to $344.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

