PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $48.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

