PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PLXP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 4.40.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

