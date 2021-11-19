Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 3,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

