PolkaWar Hits Market Cap of $14.64 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $2.76 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 60% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,326,404 coins and its circulating supply is 17,076,404 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

