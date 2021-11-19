Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PTLO opened at $48.44 on Monday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

