Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POSH. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of POSH opened at $19.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

