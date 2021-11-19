Post Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.