Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 944,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,049. Post has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

