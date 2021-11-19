Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 944,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,049. Post has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.