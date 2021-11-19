PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

