PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,858. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.