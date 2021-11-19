PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

V traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. 160,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,093. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

