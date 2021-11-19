Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce $226.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.40 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $783.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NYSE:PDS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Precision Drilling by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

