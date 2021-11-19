Predictive Oncology’s (POAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Predictive Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

