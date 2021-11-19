Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.14.

NYSE RE opened at $274.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.13. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

