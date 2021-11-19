Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.