Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 110,818 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.