Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,723 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 225.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 111,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after buying an additional 300,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 982.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

