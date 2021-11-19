Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $54.33 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 349.7% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and $273,185.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,525,737 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.