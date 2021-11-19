Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director William James Farrell III Purchases 2,000 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director William James Farrell III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $41,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.44. 23,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,651. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.