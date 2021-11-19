Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 4,043.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.24% of Profound Medical worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

