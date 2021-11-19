Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.