Project TXA Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00005918 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $95,901.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars.

