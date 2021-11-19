Props Token Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (PROPS)

Props Token (CURRENCY:PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Props Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Props Token has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $120,239.00 worth of Props Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Props Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Props Token

Props Token is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. Props Token’s total supply is 696,228,919 coins and its circulating supply is 366,573,140 coins. The official website for Props Token is www.propsproject.com . The Reddit community for Props Token is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Props Token’s official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

Props Token Coin Trading

