Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $411.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

