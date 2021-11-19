Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FPLPY opened at $4.25 on Monday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

