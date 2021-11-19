Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

