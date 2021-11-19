Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $5,315,000.

ICLN opened at $24.23 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

