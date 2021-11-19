Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Renasant by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Renasant by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

