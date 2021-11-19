Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $392,910.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRU opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 246.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,221,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

