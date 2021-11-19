Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $552.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $552.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

