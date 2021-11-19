Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.