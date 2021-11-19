Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,267 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 34.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 307,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $982.09 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

