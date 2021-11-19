PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 36,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,236. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

