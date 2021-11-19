Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.31. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 425,038 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. VTB Capital cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $27.86 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.