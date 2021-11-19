PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.08. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $2,688,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

