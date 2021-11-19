Puma VCT 12 (PU12) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Saturday

Puma VCT 12 (LON:PU12) will be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of PU12 remained flat at $GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Friday. Puma VCT 12 has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.44. The firm has a market cap of £24.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.14%. This is a positive change from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Puma VCT 12’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

