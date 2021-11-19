Puma VCT 12 (PU12) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Puma VCT 12 (LON:PU12) will be issuing its Interim quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Puma VCT 12 stock remained flat at $GBX 65 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Puma VCT 12 has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 24.14%. Puma VCT 12’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

