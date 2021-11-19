PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

