PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.