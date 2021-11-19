PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.