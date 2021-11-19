Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $266.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $271.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 164.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

