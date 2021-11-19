Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issued By B. Riley

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CIM Commercial Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 31,700 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.