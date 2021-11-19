Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Cut by Analyst

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.78.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:TM opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.34. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 25.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

