Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

